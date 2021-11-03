EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EOG opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

