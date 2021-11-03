Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 24.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 1,114,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,453. The stock has a market cap of $484.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

