EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-$3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.91. EPR Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.010 EPS.

EPR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. 635,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

