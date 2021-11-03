Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AMERISAFE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $60.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

