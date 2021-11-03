Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.570-$0.630 EPS.

ELS stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. 1,089,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

