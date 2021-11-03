ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and $381.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00221560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00099197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.