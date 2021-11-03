Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €49.00 ($57.65).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY remained flat at $$22.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,747. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

