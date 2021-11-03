ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0468 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $77,260.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

