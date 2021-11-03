ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,177,000 after purchasing an additional 119,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 353.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

