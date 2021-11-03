Esports Entertainment Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,417 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,191 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 34,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,356. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

