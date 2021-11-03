Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.43. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 53,561 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.41.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

