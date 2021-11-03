Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $24.35 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $615.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

