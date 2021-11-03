Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Euro Tech stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Euro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

