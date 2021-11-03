Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.