EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,547 shares of company stock valued at $696,657. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

