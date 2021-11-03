EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of EVER opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,547 shares of company stock valued at $696,657. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $228,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in EverQuote by 51.5% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 50.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

