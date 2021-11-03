EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.610-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$583 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.

Shares of EVTC opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

