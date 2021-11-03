Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.21.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $8.92 on Wednesday, reaching $86.71. 30,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,929. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

