Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.32. 5,056,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,546. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

