Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Outperform

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE LYG opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.