Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 90247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

