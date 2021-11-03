Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,296. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

