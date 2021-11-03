eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get eXp World alerts:

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,110 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in eXp World by 97.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 96.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 143,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.