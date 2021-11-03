eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Issues Earnings Results

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of EXPI traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $638,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 413,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eXp World stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of eXp World worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

