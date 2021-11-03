Exscientia Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on November 10th (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia’s (NASDAQ:EXAI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 10th. Exscientia had issued 13,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $304,700,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EXAI opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

