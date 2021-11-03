Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone Sells 30,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

