Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $$16.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fabege has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

