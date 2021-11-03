Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fabrinet traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 5053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

