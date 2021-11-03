Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fang by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Fang by 993.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 297,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFUN remained flat at $$5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fang has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China.

