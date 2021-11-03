Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.48% of Fanhua worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Fanhua stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Fanhua Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

