Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 37.40%. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748 in the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

