Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.87

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.87 and last traded at $131.87, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 19.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

