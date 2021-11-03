Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.82

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 6178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.