Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 114,535 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

