Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,294,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

