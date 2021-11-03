Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63. Ferro has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

