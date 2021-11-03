Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF opened at $31.19 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

