Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69.

