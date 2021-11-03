Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

