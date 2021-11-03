Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 3,531,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,084. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
