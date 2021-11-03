Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 729,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 558,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 3,531,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,084. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

