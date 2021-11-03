Financial Comparison: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TETRA Technologies and Vine Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vine Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.13%. Vine Energy has a consensus price target of $17.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Vine Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Vine Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 18.06% -23.60% -2.78% Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Vine Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 1.21 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -32.91 Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vine Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Vine Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

