Financial Review: BBQ (BBQ) versus Its Competitors

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BBQ to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 831 4441 5161 188 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.60%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million -24.86 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 2.36

BBQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.01% -28.03% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s peers have a beta of -8.93, meaning that their average stock price is 993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BBQ beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

