Financial Survey: POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) vs. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for POINT Biopharma Global and Exicure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exicure 0 0 2 0 3.00

POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.82%. Exicure has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Exicure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exicure is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Risk & Volatility

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A Exicure -1,318.75% -87.09% -51.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Exicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exicure $16.61 million 6.21 -$24.67 million ($0.28) -4.18

POINT Biopharma Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exicure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exicure beats POINT Biopharma Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc. develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

