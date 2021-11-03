Financial Survey: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Metromile and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.39%. United Insurance has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.88%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than United Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and United Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A United Insurance $846.66 million 0.21 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.44

Metromile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28% United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27%

Summary

Metromile beats United Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

