First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.83

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$18.53. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 680,773 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.67.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

