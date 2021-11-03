First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.