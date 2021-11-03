First Northwest Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $17.95 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

