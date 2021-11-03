First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.77.

FM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

TSE FM traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.87. 1,079,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,004. The stock has a market cap of C$19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.36 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.