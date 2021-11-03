First Solar (FSLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

