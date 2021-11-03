First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.16 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Air Lease worth $25,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Air Lease by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Air Lease by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.